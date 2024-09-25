Mel Gibson, 68, hits red carpet with 2 youngest of his 9 children

Mel Gibson had two special guests at his movie premiere on Tuesday, making a rare red carpet appearance with his youngest children.

Gibson, who has nine children, attended the "Monster Summer" premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, looking dapper in a navy suit. Gibson's daughter Lucia, 14, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, wore a red, textured strapless dress, while his son Lars, 7, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rosalind Ross, rocked a white button-down shirt with black pants.

The film, directed by Disney Channel star David Henrie, follows Gibson as a retired police detective.



The Academy Award-winning director has seven other children - six sons and one daughter - with Robyn Denise Moore, whom he was married to for 26 years. When they divorced, Gibson paid his wife more than $400 million in a settlement, making their split reportedly one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in history.

The couple welcomed daughter Hannah in 1980, followed by twin sons, Edward and Christian, in 1982. They later had William (1985), Louis (1988), Milo (1990) and Thomas (1999).

Several of his elder children are also in the entertainment industry. He is now a grandfather of seven.

Of fatherhood, Gibson, 68, has remained relatively tight-lipped.

In 2014, a few years after Lucia's birth, Gibson told Extra that he was getting a second chance at fatherhood.

"She's so cool. It's amazing. It's full of wonder," he told the outlet. "And I'm not a youngster anymore. It's my second daughter. I'm getting a chance to do it better."

At the time, his advice for good parenting was to "listen to them."

In 2016, ahead of Lars' arrival, he told The SundayTimes he was "delighted" to be having a ninth child. "Things are really good and the last two years have been some of the best." Of being a father, he admitted "everybody screws up."

"There’s no such thing as a perfect parent, and it’s so easy to mess up. But hopefully. I’ve screwed up less than most."

In that same interview, Gibson also spoke about not giving his children handouts. "I’m not helping him. He’s doing all right on his own," he said of his son Milo, who appeared in "Hacksaw Ridge," a film directed by Gibson. "I have another son who worked on the film as a Steadicam operator."

