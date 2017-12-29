Meghan Markle reportedly considered for Bond Girl role before engagement to Prince Harry

Did Prince Harry cost Meghan Markle a major movie role?

According to a new report, Markle was eyed for a Bond Girl gig after she caught the attention of 007 producers following her success playing Rachel Zane on “Suits.”

But The Sun reports producers ruled out the 36-year-old to play Daniel Craig’s love interest in “Bond 25” after news broke of her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry.

A source told The Sun producers were on the hunt for “a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian.”

“Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with ‘Bond 25’ in mind,” a source told The Sun. “But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four.”

7 'James Bond' girls scandals

Though Markle may have lost the role for the upcoming 2019 Bond flick, she likely isn’t too upset about it.

Markle revealed she has quit acting following her engagement to the royal.

She said in an interview with The BBC following the news of her engagement that she is “transitioning” out of her acting career, confirming she will not be returning for the eighth season of “Suits.”

Markle said, as she sat beside her royal fiancé, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter."

Prior to her breakout role in “Suits,” the actress made appearances on shows like “CSI: Miami,” “90210” and “Castle.”

Markle and the prince are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27. Harry proposed with a ring he designed which included two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. The main stone was sourced from Botswana.

They met after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016.

Harry said during their first post-engagement interview he fell in love with the actress “so incredibly quickly” and felt like the “stars were aligned.”