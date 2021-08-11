Meghan Markle, Prince Harry considered moving to New Zealand before stepping back from their royal roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently considered living in New Zealand when deciding to step away from their royal roles.

Governor-General Patsy Reddy, who represents Queen Elizabeth II in New Zealand, claimed the couple spoke with her about their interest in moving to the country during the 2018 royal tour.

"I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand," Reddy told The Associated Press.

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore,'" she continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE ‘WORKING ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP’ AFTER OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW: SOURCE

"They were looking at how they might raise their family. And, obviously, they've made some decisions since."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ultimately, Prince Harry and Markle chose to settle down in Montecito, Calif., and have since welcomed their second child, Lilibet.

Prince Harry opened up about their decision during the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Winfrey.

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?'" he added.

Prince Harry and Markle officially stepped away from their royal roles in January of 2020. The couple lived in Canada for a while before moving to California.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Markle and Prince Harry’s statement read at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."