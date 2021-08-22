Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed by British TV presenter for over-exposure: 'Unreservedly uninterested'

British TV presenter Mercy Muroki issued a scathing rebuke about how unavoidable Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become.

Muroki is a member of the GB News team in Britain and offered a harsh on-air take about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week in which she derided the couple and explained that she "simply cannot summon damns to give" about their continued public presence.

Since deciding to step away from their duties as senior royal members and move to Los Angeles, it seems that Markle and Harry have found themselves more in the public eye than ever. While a lot of that has to do with constant media coverage, which the Duke and Duchess have even tried to combat in court by way of libel lawsuits, the British TV pundit notes that she believes the couple hasn’t done enough to remove themselves from the public eye thanks to lucrative TV, podcast and book deals.

"Quite frankly, I’m wholeheartedly, unreservedly uninterested in what they have to say about anything," she began her rant on the royals Thursday.

"Meghan and Harry say THEY want some privacy and space, but I’m starting to feel like it's us who need a bit of privacy and space from them.

"You turn on your TV, and there they are, doing their interviews in front of millions of people, so you flip to Netflix, and they are again with their multi-year, multi-million dollar deal. So, you switch that off – and think, well I’ll just relax with a nice podcast instead – and there they are again, being their weird and woke selves. So you think, well I’ll just have to switch off completely and read a book – they can’t get me there, too, surely! But alas, you step into Waterstones, reach for a book from the shelf, there they are again, with their kids book. And of course, their impending tell-all memoirs."

Muroki went on to note that the royal couple are reportedly not surprised that Queen Elizabeth has not taken "full ownership" of some of the comments they made during their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

"The Sussexes accused members of the royal family of being concerned about how dark their baby was going to be, but have refused point blank to name the culprit," she said in her segment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She continued: "Now, obviously, none of us are privy to the conversations that took place behind public doors. But that’s exactly the problem – it’s their word against everyone else’s. And we’re just expected to blindly swallow their narrative, whilst they give us no evidence about who was racist, or what was even really said."

Muroki concluded her rant by stating that she does believe that members of the royal family have racist views. However, she says it’s on Meghan and Harry to come forward with proof if they have it.

"Do I think some members of the royal family have racist views? Of course I do. No institution is immune from racism, or indeed any other form of hate. But I, like many others, do not believe our Royal family is a racist family," she concluded. "If the Sussexes want to prove us wrong, then they need to give us the evidence or go away."