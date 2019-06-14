Some in media sound alarm on Trump not yet endorsing Pence in 2024

Several members of the media believe there's "trouble in paradise" between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after Trump refrained from endorsing his running mate in 2024 during an appearance on Fox.

At the same time, former President Obama has so far failed to endorse his Vice President, Joe Biden, who is currently running for president.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, Trump was asked if Pence would receive an "automatic endorsement" if he ran in 2024.

"Look, I love Mike, we're running again, but you're talking about a long time, so you can’t put me in that position," Trump chuckled. "But I certainly would give it very strong consideration. He’s a very, very outstanding person."

Pence has yet to weigh in on a potential presidential bid, but Trump's remarks sparked quite a reaction from the media. The Daily Beast asked "Trouble in paradise?" in its headline. Politico accused the president of "sidestepping" the question. The Hill's report invoked a story from The Atlantic that the president has "ditched" one-on-one meetings with Pence, casting some doubt on their relationship.

Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker tweeted her reaction with a "yikes."

NBC reporter Jonthan Allen declared that Trump not endorsing Pence in a hypothetical race five years from now is "a big deal."

"He's telling the country that Pence is the next best person to be president as his running mate, but not really?" Allen tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several folks on social media dismissed what some considered to be a controversy, insisting it's "not newsworthy."