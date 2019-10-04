Meghan McCain smacks down Joy Behar's claim economy is slowing: 'That's just fake news'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain plainly rejected her colleague Joy Behar's claim on Friday that the economy was "slowing down."

Behar had argued that the media needed to focus more on how "the economy is really slowing down, jobs are slowing down, the farmers are in trouble, manufacturing is taking a dive."

"The economy is not slowing down," McCain interjected. Behar responded by claiming it was and pointing to dips in the stock market.

"That's just fake news that the economy is slowing down. It's just fake news. It's part of the paradigm — it's why his base is still standing with him," McCain added, referring to President Trump

STOCKS JUMP AFTER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SLIDES TO 50-YEAR LOW

Their discussion came in a week the Dow plummeted more than 800 points but a jobs report showed the U.S. facing record-low unemployment.

President Trump tweeted about the unemployment rate on Friday, arguing it was evidence that House Democrats weren't justified in pursuing an impeachment inquiry against him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Breaking News: Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!)," he tweeted.