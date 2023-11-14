Material from Prince's butt-baring VMA suit up for auction, among other unforgettable items

Prince's hit music, riveting performances and bold fashion sense are just a few of the things he is remembered for after his untimely death.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, when he was only 57 years old.

Until Thursday, Nov. 16, fans and collectors can place bids online for the "Fashion of Prince Auction," overseen by RR Auction. RR Auction is a Boston company that sells a wide variety of collectibles, memorabilia, autographed items and more.

The singer's influence on the worlds of music, fashion and pop culture lives on, and individuals are dishing out thousands to get their hands on items belonging to the late Grammy award-winning star.

"It was such a tragedy and a shock when Prince passed away suddenly. A lot of fans never really got a chance to say goodbye to him," Bobby Livingston, executive VP at RR Auction, told Fox News Digital. "So, emotionally, to own something that he actually wore, possessed, touched, was a part of, means a lot to fans and helps to keep the connection between Prince and the people that love him."

Included in the auction are more than 200 items that were gathered by an individual who spent more than 15 years purchasing items belonging to Prince from both designers directly and through auctions.

"He had a passion for fashion and wanted to preserve each moment of Prince's career through garments and other fashion items," Livingston said of the client. "He started collecting well before Prince passed away."

One big-ticket item up for sale is Prince's staple white-ruffled shirt that he wore during a performance of "Purple Rain" at the 1985 American Music Awards. The auction house estimates the value of this item to be more than $15,000.

Another featured item in the collection is an outfit worn by Prince in the film "Under the Cherry Moon," a movie he also directed. This item has an estimated value of over $45,000. A white cashmere coat worn by Prince in the film is also up for grabs, with an estimated value of over $25,000.

Blue high-heeled boots, among other pairs of shoes, worn during Prince's Act I Tour are available on the site with an estimated value of more than $20,000. And Prince's blue Schecter "cloud" guitar has an estimated value of more than $4,000, but has already surpassed bidding expectations and reached $19,000 in 32 bids.

Bidders can battle for gloves, jewelry, accessories like sunglasses and scarves and even a pair of gold mini shorts from the 1995 AMAs.

In addition to the many iconic fashion items in the collection, there are also design sketches and fabric swatches available from the clothing he wore while one of Hollywood's most elite.

"What's really unique and special about this auction is not only did he buy a lot of garments and fashion, he also bought the designs and the fabric samples and the archive of how these costumes came to be," Livingston said.

"There's one of ‘Purple Rain' where there are several different shades of purple for which Prince could choose from. So, it gives you a fascinating insight into Prince and his thought process and his creativity."

Livingston also said there's an archive with the yellow material from what is referred to as Prince's "butt suit." This unforgettable fashion moment was revealed, literally, at the 1991 VMAs where Prince bore his whole butt on stage during a live performance.

"There are a lot of famous fragments with paperwork to help tell a bigger story about Prince and fashion," Livingston said.

The auction closes on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.