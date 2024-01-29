Marvel star Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation after assault conviction

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to probation, avoiding jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Majors was also ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program and he must continue with his mental health therapy.

The "Creed III" actor was found guilty of assault and harassment. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

‘CREED’ ACTOR JONATHAN MAJORS CONVICTED OF ASSAULTING HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND

A jury convicted the 34-year-old actor of assaulting his former girlfriend on Dec. 18 in New York court.

The charges stemmed from a dispute between Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan one night last March. Jabbari testified about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring.

Over four days of tearful testimony, Jabbari said Majors was excessively controlling and prone to fits of explosive rage that left her afraid "physically quite a lot." She broke down on the witness stand as a jury watched security footage from the aftermath of the backseat confrontation, which prosecutors said showed Majors "manhandling" her and shoving her back in the car "as if she was a doll."

Majors did not take the stand. But Priya Chaudhry said her client was the victim of "white lies, big lies, and pretty little lies" invented by Jabbari to exact revenge on an unfaithful partner.

Jabbari testified that Majors attacked her after she read a "romantic" text sent to the actor by another woman. Majors attempted to retrieve his phone from Jabbari – twisting her finger and pinning her arm behind her back. He also struck her in the back of the head.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," Chaudry said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

Chaudry further added: "Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

Majors made his screen debut in the 2017 ABC miniseries "When We Rise" and became a member of the Marvel universe six years later, portraying Kang the Conqueror in " Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "

He most recently starred in "Creed III."

After Majors was found guilty, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor was dropped by Marvel Studios. He was set to reprise the role of Kang in the Multiverse Saga.

