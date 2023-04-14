Mark Wahlberg bags groceries at hometown market where he held first job

Mark Wahlberg is getting back to his roots.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the actor returned to a grocery store called Stop & Shop in Quincy, Massachusetts, where he worked as a teenager. His purpose, he said, was to get his old job back.

"All right, right here is where the whole hustle started," he said in the video as he stood in the parking lot in front of the store.

"In 1998, I was working at this Stop & Shop on Newport Avenue in Quincy, but it was over there," he continued, pointing across the street. "They moved the store."

While he said 1998, it seems clear he meant 1988. He was 17 that year, and by 1998 he'd already become a star with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, and his acting career was thriving.

"I was bagging groceries," Wahlberg continued, "$3.65 an hour while I was right up the street getting my driver's ed. The same day I turned 17, I got my driver's license, I bought a Pontiac LeMans s---box for $200 … We're gonna see if I can get my job back."

After entering the store, he approached a checkout lane and kindly said "Hi" to the cashier before beginning to open up a paper bag.

"I'm getting my old job back," he told her, greeting the customer as well.

The star grabbed a large bag of oranges and asked if the shopper wanted them double-bagged because they were so heavy, making it clear he hadn't forgotten the ins and outs of his first job.

He continued to bag groceries for several more customers, and many of them seemed excited to see him in the store.

Wahlberg even hugged some people, telling one, "God bless you."

"He's doing some serious good in the world, this young man," one employee said, smiling proudly as he interacted with everyone.

"We're gonna bring people together," he told her as he posed for some photos with fans.

Fans commended Wahlberg for his actions in the comments on his video, with the Stop & Shop page leading the way.

"We love to see it!" the store's page said. "Come back and bag anytime, Mark."

"GOD BLESS YOU MARK! You such an inspiration to the world," one person told him.

Another fan wrote, "You are a True Angel of God!!! Thank you sooo much for sharing your humble beginnings and blessing others back at the origin of where you offered service with your love and light!!! We Love u!!"