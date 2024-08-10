Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris shares how her 'partner in crime' helped her divorce after 5-year marriage didn’t ‘pan out’

'The Middle' singer Maren Morris finalized her divorce with Ryan Hurd in January

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Maren Morris is crediting the one person that helped her through her failed marriage to Ryan Hurd.

The country star revealed her "partner in crime" and 4-year-old son "definitely brought me through a lot this year," Morris told People magazine. 

"Whether he knows it or not," she added. "I doubt he does, but I just want to be a good mom to him. "

MAREN MORRIS REVEALS DATING RULES AFTER MARRIAGE ENDED IN DIVORCE: 'CAN'T DRAIN MY RESOURCES'

Maren Morris

Maren Morris candidly shared how her "partner in crime" helped her through her split with ex-husband Ryan Hurd. (Getty Images)

Morris and Hurd finalized their divorce in January, using a property settlement and prenuptial agreement to divide up their assets. The former couple share their son, Hayes. 

"The Middle" singer candidly said how the split from her ex-husband affected their young son. 

"I feel like there's so many emotions when you have a child with somebody and the relationship doesn't pan out… you just have to put on a brave face and a consistent face for your baby," she continued. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I think he's gone through a lot… I'm sure, a lot of confusion because he's so little."

Morris added the one thing that brought her closer to Hayes and that was bringing him on tour with her.

"He loves being on the road, which has been so much fun this summer, having Hayes out… we feel like partners in crime a little bit, and we're going to be on this bus journey for forever," Morris explained. 

MAREN MORRIS FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM HUSBAND RYAN HURD AFTER FIVE YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd

Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing on Oct. 2.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"It just makes me so happy when he's out and the fact that he loves it out here so much."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Maren Morris in a black leather dress sings on stage and outstretches her arms

Morris said the one thing that brought her closer to Hayes – and that was bringing him on tour with her. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing on Oct. 2. The country music star indicated the "parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage," in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Maren Morris poses for a photo at award show

Morris requested joint custody of her son with Hurd, which was later awarded by the court in January. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She requested joint custody of her son with Hurd, which was later awarded by the court in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurd and Morris met in 2013 while writing "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw. However, the two didn't begin a romantic relationship until 2015.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending