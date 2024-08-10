Maren Morris shares how her 'partner in crime' helped her divorce after 5-year marriage didn’t ‘pan out’

Maren Morris is crediting the one person that helped her through her failed marriage to Ryan Hurd.

The country star revealed her "partner in crime" and 4-year-old son "definitely brought me through a lot this year," Morris told People magazine.

"Whether he knows it or not," she added. "I doubt he does, but I just want to be a good mom to him. "

Morris and Hurd finalized their divorce in January, using a property settlement and prenuptial agreement to divide up their assets. The former couple share their son, Hayes.

"The Middle" singer candidly said how the split from her ex-husband affected their young son.

"I feel like there's so many emotions when you have a child with somebody and the relationship doesn't pan out… you just have to put on a brave face and a consistent face for your baby," she continued.

"I think he's gone through a lot… I'm sure, a lot of confusion because he's so little."

Morris added the one thing that brought her closer to Hayes and that was bringing him on tour with her.

"He loves being on the road, which has been so much fun this summer, having Hayes out… we feel like partners in crime a little bit, and we're going to be on this bus journey for forever," Morris explained.

"It just makes me so happy when he's out and the fact that he loves it out here so much."

Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing on Oct. 2. The country music star indicated the "parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage," in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

She requested joint custody of her son with Hurd, which was later awarded by the court in January.

Hurd and Morris met in 2013 while writing "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw. However, the two didn't begin a romantic relationship until 2015.