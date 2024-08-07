Maren Morris reveals dating rules after marriage ended in divorce: 'Can't drain my resources'

Maren Morris came up with dating rules after her failed marriage to Ryan Hurd.

Morris and Hurd finalized their divorce in January, using a property settlement and prenuptial agreement to divide up their assets. The mother of one hasn't given up on dating, but has a new perspective when it comes to her next relationship.

"I think pouring myself into another person is probably not a healthy way of going about things. I think it shifts the expectations and power and entitlement a lot," Morris told People magazine. "I just have to put 100 percent into myself, and you truly have to be a spectacularly impressive individual to add something to my life because — and I don’t mean to sound full of myself — but the life that I’ve built, I am really, really happy with."

"I love my career, I love my baby, I love my home, I love my friends," she explained. "Those are all things that matter to me, and those are self-made. I only will allow someone to come into my life if they amplify any of it. They can't be a net negative. They can't drain my resources, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Financially, emotionally, spiritually. You truly have to have your s--- together to be any part of my life at this point."

The "80s Mercedes" singer doesn't feel any pressure when it comes to dating.

"I don't hide any part of myself. I feel like I can't really do that because I'm a public figure, semi-public, so everything's on the table, but I also have to protect my heart," Morris told the outlet. "I think there's less pressure to make anything spark or happen. It's just like I'm enjoying dating for the first time."

"Nothing crazy has happened yet. It's just mostly been like, ‘OK, I can still do this,’ I guess, and meet a stranger and connect through conversation," she admitted. "That's tougher than you'd think."

Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing on Oct. 2. The country music star indicated the "parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage," in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The Middle" singer requested joint custody of her son with Hurd, which was later awarded by the court in January.

Morris and Hurd share a three-year-old son, Hayes.

Hurd and Morris met in 2013 while writing "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw. However, the two didn't begin a romantic relationship until 2015.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," she previously told People magazine. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Hurd also worked with Morris on multiple of her own projects including, "Hero," "Girl" and "Humble Quest."

