Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker last year was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson shot Ryan Fischer during the robbery of the dogs.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," the office said in a statement.

While awaiting trial, Jackson was mistakenly released from jail "due to a clerical error." He was recaptured shortly after.

The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars, and detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs – Gustav, Koji, and Asia – when he was attacked, shot and two of the dogs were stolen. Gustav and Koji were later returned by a woman who found them.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," a post on the LAPD’s Facebook page read at the time.

Fischer survived the shooting, but did lose part of a lung.

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do," Fischer said in the statement.

The dog walker went on to thank Lady Gaga, first responders and the hospital staff for their help and "support."

"You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you," he added.

