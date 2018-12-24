Man arrested for allegedly defacing Trump’s Hollywood star with swastikas

A man was arrested in Hollywood Sunday for allegedly defacing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with swastikas, police said.

A witness told police around 5:30 p.m. Sunday that they had seen a suspect scribbling on Trump’s star with a black sharpie. Police identified the suspect and arrested him.

TMZ reported that the man on Sunday was the same suspect who was captured on video Wednesday, spray-painting swastikas on Trump’s Hollywood Boulevard star. The report identified the suspect as Jose Ortega.

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism, police said. Ortega faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

It was not the first instance Trump’s star had been vandalized. In October 2016 Trump’s star was replaced after a man vandalized it with a pickax. Earlier this year, another man was caught on video also destroying the newly replaced star with a pickax. After both instances, Trump's star was replaced.