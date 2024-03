Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lynda Carter continues to prove she's a real-life "Wonder Woman."

Carter, 72, admitted her approach to obtaining the fountain of youth is as simple as staying away from plastic surgery.

"People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," she told People magazine. "I don't know that I've changed too dramatically."

Carter doubled-down on her anti-plastic surgery stance and noted she hasn't had any facelifts.

"I don't cut my face, so I probably look just myself, but older," she said. "And the reason I've never had any facial surgery is just because I'm afraid. It's scary, because we've all seen some bad ones."

Her secret to appearing camera ready is simple enough, at least for Carter.

"That outcome is spending time in a chair with some really good people doing your hair and makeup," she said. "Then having somebody dress you, that has got something to do with it.

"Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on. Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up."

Carter added, "If everyone did a three-hour makeover before they left the house, then they'd all look amazing. What I'm trying to say is, there's a lot of effort behind those pictures. Don't think they walk out the door looking like that!"

The former Miss World USA 1972 told Closer Weekly she's had "a little Botox," and credits Peloton rides for helping her stay in shape. But when it comes to plastic surgery talk?

"I’m just too afraid of looking different," she said. "I don’t think I’m ever going to go under the knife — I am what I am!"

Carter originally starred in "Wonder Woman" from 1975-79. She previously told Closer Weekly her time on the show helped her feel confident, even when cameras stopped rolling.

"‘Wonder Woman’ taught women to be who you are," said Carter. "I have received the greatest letters from people telling me what an inspiration she was to them because she represents an inner strength every woman has."

Carter's fully embracing life as a singer now, and recently released the single "Letters From Earth," a tribute to her late husband Robert Altman who died from leukemia in 2021.

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she told People.