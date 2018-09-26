Local talent contest to change name after 'American Idol' threatens suit for copyright infringement

"Sinatra Idol," a local talent contest, is looking to change its name after receiving a cease and desist order for copyright infringement from "American Idol."

According to hobokennj.gov, the annual show, which has been put on by the city of Hoboken, New Jersey for the past 11 years in honor of the late Hoboken native Frank Sinatra, was threatened with a lawsuit by FremantleMedia, the producer of the ABC series, on Sept. 17.

A rep for American Idol did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"FremantleMedia owns numerous U.S. trademark registrations and applications for AMERICAN IDOL®, IDOL® and other marks incorporating the IDOL® trademark (collectively, the “IDOL® Marks”), and uses those marks in connection with entertainment services and related products and services," a company lawyer said in a letter.

The document goes on to say that FreemantleMedia believes Sinatra Idol's use of the word "Idol for talent competitions mimics the IDOL® Marks and is likely to lead the relevant public to believe that there is some connection or association between SINATRA IDOL and AMERICAN IDOL®."

In response, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla reportedly said that they've "discussed alternatives" but they "thought it might be best for Hoboken to suggest new names for Sinatra Idol.”

“Sinatra Idol is a Hoboken institution, and Sinatra Idol is not going anywhere," Mayor Bhalla said, as quoted by hobokennj.gov.

He continued: "We must preserve Sinatra Idol, but Hollywood will sue if we don’t change Sinatra Idol’s name. We discussed alternatives like 'The Sinatra Voice' or 'The S Factor,' but we thought it might be best for Hoboken to suggest new names for Sinatra Idol.”

According to the site, the survey to rename Sinatra Idol will be open until Oct. 9. (FremantleMedia has requested action be taken no later than Oct. 12.)

From there, the Department of Cultural Affairs, which organizes the talent show, will pick and unveil the new name.

Speaking to Fox News, Communications Manager Santiago Melli-Huber explained that "'Sinatra Idol' is a local tradition that honor’s Hoboken’s favorite son, Frank Sinatra. It’s not televised and does not offer lucrative television contracts and in no way makes a dent in American Idol’s bottom line."

As for why "American Idol" is now asking for the talent show to change its name? "I honestly cannot tell you," says Melli-Huber. "I have no idea. I don’t know why they chose now to come after us."

He added: "'Sinatra Idol' is basically 12 guys in fedoras singing 'My Way'... Absolutely, I was surprised [when threatened with legal action]. It really came as a shock that apparently the producers behind 'American Idol' are threatened by 'Sinatra Idol' to the extent that they’re threatening a lawsuit if we don’t change the name.”

When it comes to suggestions, Melli-Huber says they've gotten everything from "Sinatra-fest,” “Sinatra Sings" to "Sing Like Sinatra.”

“We’ve gotten around 100 suggestions at this point," he said.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.