Live-action 'Winnie the Pooh' in the works from Disney

Disney has been on a roll, turning their animated classics into live-action blockbusters. Despite the money the studio has been making, their latest choice of animated film to re-create might surprise you: "Winnie the Pooh."

According to Deadline, Disney is setting up the classic children's story as their next big project, and have brought on the acclaimed independent filmmaker Alex Ross Perry to helm the adaptation.

Ross is perhaps best known for his 2014 feature "Listen Up Philip," an edgy dramedy that received high praise during its screenings at the Sundance Film Festival. Because nothing screams "Winnie the Pooh" like "edgy filmmaker who loves bleak dramedies."

The story will reportedly follow Christopher Robin as an adult who returns to the Hundred Acre Wood and spends time with his lovable pals.

It's unclear if Winnie, Tigger, Roo, and the other iconic animal friends will be computer-generated or if Disney will just use real animals (which sounds terrifying).

From 2010’s "Alice and Wonderland" to last year's celebrated re-imagining Maleficent to the recent release of Cinderella, live-action adaptations have proven to be a gold mine, which is why the trend has taken off so rapidly.

Last month, Deadline also reported that Disney had set up gritty director David Lowery to remake "Pete's Dragon." Disney also announced last week that they are working on a live-action adaptation of "Mulan."

All of these adaptions join the list of those already in the pipeline, which include "The Jungle Book," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass," which will be directed by "The Muppets" director James Bobin, because the original film's director, Tim Burton, will be busy making his live-action adaptation of "Dumbo."

So it looks like this might be the trend that gives superhero movies a run for their money.