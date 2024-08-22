Lionsgate pulls Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' trailer over fabricated critics quotes

Lionsgate apologized and pulled the trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film "Megalopolis" after it came to light that the critics' quotes used were fabricated.

"Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis,’" a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry."

Quotes from critics reviewing Coppola's other films were used in the "Megalopolis" trailer. However, the sentiment of the quotes was not accurate.

‘GODFATHER’ DIRECTOR ACCUSED OF BEING ‘OLD SCHOOL’ AROUND WOMEN ON SET OF NEW MOVIE

"We screwed up. We are sorry." — A spokesperson for Lionsgate

The trailer, released Wednesday, included quotes from critics like Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert of other Coppola films that did not actually appear in their reviews. The intent, it seems, was to highlight the critical divisiveness of now-classics like "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," leaning into some of the more negative reactions to "Megalopolis," the self-financed $120 million epic opening in September.

The trailer attributed a quote to Kael that "The Godfather" was "diminished by its artsiness." But Kael loved "The Godfather," and this phrase was not used in her March 1972 review of the film for The New Yorker. Ebert also did not write that Coppola’s "Bram Stoker’s Dracula" was "a triumph of style over substance." Quotes from Rex Reed and Vincent Canby, about "Apocalypse Now," did not appear in their reviews either.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Megalopolis" has already been plagued with controversy. Coppola was accused of "old school" behavior towards women on set in a report published by The Guardian in May.

The director allegedly pulled women into sitting on his lap, one source told the outlet. While filming a nightclub scene, Coppola reportedly attempted to kiss female extras who were topless or scantily clad.

He claimed he was "trying to get them in the mood," according to the outlet.

A representative for Coppola did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years," "Megalopolis" executive co-producer Darren Demetre told The Guardian at the time. "As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, ‘Megalopolis,’ I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit. Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision."

"There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players," the statement continued. "It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.