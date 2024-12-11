Expand / Collapse search
Lindsay Lohan's dermatologist says 'some kind of magic' helps star keep youthful appearance

The 'Our Little Secret' actress works with Dr Radmila Lukian out of Dubai

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
It may be her face, but Lindsay Lohan knows when to give credit where credit is due.

The 38-year-old actress, who seems to be the latest celebrity to "Benjamin Button" overnight, took to social media earlier this week to thank her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, for her youthful glow. Lukian, a board certified physician in both America and Europe, is dubbed an anti-aging specialist. She reposted Lohan's photo on her own social media.

"Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship," Lukian wrote beneath a photo of her and Lohan, au naturel. Lukian's transparency provoked followers to ask the doctor more questions about Lohan's appearance.

Lindsay Lohan with orange hair in a black transparent top and jacket looks at the camera with her head slightly tilted in 2019 split Lindsay Lohan in a black dress with sparkly bow-like buttons with light strawberry blonde hair in 2024

Lindsay Lohan in 2019, left, and 2024, respectively. (Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"Dr. we want to know the treatments that you are doing for Lindsay. It's a success case!" one person wrote. "Would love to know skin care and treatments Lindsay has," another asked.

However, Lukian, who operates the Lucia Clinic out of Dubai, was not willing to spill her secrets.

On a previous post about Lohan, Lukian's comment section was inundated with similar questions. "Doctor, the whole world is curious and could you tell me what procedures you used to make Lindsay look natural?" a curious user wrote.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's dermatologist jokingly credited her transformation to "some kind of magic." (Getty Images)

"Everyone has his individual skin/skin type. According to that as a dermatologist it needs a lot of experience, knowledge and tact to create the right individual program for a patient. It takes time to get the right result," she responded.

One blunt user pressed for more information. "You didn't answer the question. What exactly did you do to her face?"

"Some kind of magic," she wrote back coyly. 

Lindsay Lohan in an off-the shoulder lacy black outfit smiles on the carpet

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner in September 2024. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Fans and the media alike have speculated Lohan has gone under the knife to get work done - a narrative her own father, Michael Lohan, adamantly refutes. "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," the star's father told Page Six in late November, conceding that his eldest child has had "peels, fillers and Botox" previously. 

"Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," he continued, calling it "disgusting" that "false narratives" were being sold about his daughter's appearance. The "Our Little Secret" actress, for her part, has not offered additional information on her transformation.

Lindsay Lohan stands with her hands on her hips wearing a grey dress and grey jacket with fur trim

Lindsay Lohan is photographed at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

