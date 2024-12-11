Lindsay Lohan's dermatologist says 'some kind of magic' helps star keep youthful appearance

It may be her face, but Lindsay Lohan knows when to give credit where credit is due.

The 38-year-old actress, who seems to be the latest celebrity to "Benjamin Button" overnight, took to social media earlier this week to thank her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, for her youthful glow. Lukian, a board certified physician in both America and Europe, is dubbed an anti-aging specialist. She reposted Lohan's photo on her own social media.

"Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship," Lukian wrote beneath a photo of her and Lohan, au naturel. Lukian's transparency provoked followers to ask the doctor more questions about Lohan's appearance.

"Dr. we want to know the treatments that you are doing for Lindsay. It's a success case!" one person wrote. "Would love to know skin care and treatments Lindsay has," another asked.

However, Lukian, who operates the Lucia Clinic out of Dubai, was not willing to spill her secrets.

On a previous post about Lohan, Lukian's comment section was inundated with similar questions. "Doctor, the whole world is curious and could you tell me what procedures you used to make Lindsay look natural?" a curious user wrote.

"Everyone has his individual skin/skin type. According to that as a dermatologist it needs a lot of experience, knowledge and tact to create the right individual program for a patient. It takes time to get the right result," she responded.

One blunt user pressed for more information. "You didn't answer the question. What exactly did you do to her face?"

"Some kind of magic," she wrote back coyly.

Fans and the media alike have speculated Lohan has gone under the knife to get work done - a narrative her own father, Michael Lohan, adamantly refutes. "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," the star's father told Page Six in late November, conceding that his eldest child has had "peels, fillers and Botox" previously.

"Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," he continued, calling it "disgusting" that "false narratives" were being sold about his daughter's appearance. The "Our Little Secret" actress, for her part, has not offered additional information on her transformation.

