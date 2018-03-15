Leah Remini's 'Scientology and the Aftermath' renewed for 3rd season

Leah Remini's hit A&E show, "Scientology and the Aftermath," has been renewed for a third season.

“I would say [the new season] is certainly staying within Scientology, and I think there’s hope that there can be a little bit more action that can be taken, that it’s a little bit more active. That’s probably all I should say at this point,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, head of programming for A&E, told Deadline.

Remini's docu-series first aired in 2016 and received critical acclaim for its stories featuring former Scientology members, like Remini, who had been shunned by the church.

Season 2 of Remini's show caused controversy with the focus on what the star called the “the abusive practices of Scientology." The former Scientologist explained that she aimed to cause enough of a stir to warrant a federal investigation into the church and its practices.

“Scientology policy dictates that children are grown men and women in little bodies. They believe a 7-year-old girl should not shudder at being passionately kissed. That's in ‘Dianetics,’" Remini told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing church founder L. Ron Hubbard's 1950 book. “If you join the Sea Org [a clergy class with a nautical heritage] as a child, your parents give you over to Scientology. Children are treated as crew. They are assets. And if a child is molested, that child and/or parent cannot go to the police, because it's against policy. They handle it in Scientology. They will usually bring the molester in and give them spiritual 'auditing,' or counseling."

Additionally, the star opened up about her relationship with former "Mad Men" star, Elisabeth Moss, who is another well-known Hollywood Scientologist.

“Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," Remini told THR. The star went on to explain the church's concept of 'acceptable truth,' meaning that members should "only say what's acceptable to the public."

"[Moss] believes that I'm an antisocial personality — because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position," Remini said, adding that she has nothing against the actress. “I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families. ... That's for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it."

Remini was a member for 30 years and her co-host Mike Rinder was a member for approximately 25 years and served as the executive director of the Office of Special Affairs before they both cut ties from the church.

The news of Remini's show renewal comes just days after Church of Scientology announced the launch of their new TV channel.