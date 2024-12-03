Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV

'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay's real-life hero moment during TV interview

Mariska Hargitay has starred as Olivia Benson for 26 seasons of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mariska Hargitay recently brought her "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character to life.

Hargitay had a real-life hero moment as she showed up for a pre-taped interview with "Today" before Thanksgiving.

Before Hargitay arrived, a "woman with a cane fell in the middle of the crosswalk, and Willie [Geist] helped her up and walked her," a source told Page Six.

As the "SVU" star arrived, another pedestrian fell as he "lost control" of his electric wheelchair "when the wheel fell off." "Mariska and Willie rushed to his aid, and the cameraman, too. Willie and the guy with the camera hoisted the man up in his chair while Mariska fixed the wheel," the insider added.

‘LAW & ORDER’ STAR HELPS CHILD FIND HER MOM AFTER BEING MISTAKEN FOR REAL LIFE POLICE OFFICER

Mariska Hargitay on Law and Order SVU

Mariska Hargitay stars as Captain Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

The interaction was confirmed to the outlet by a spokesperson for "Today."

Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on "SVU," was shooting the interview at a court location where the show films, the rep told the outlet. The TV star's interview will air on Jan. 12, 2025.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Olivia Benson, Elliot Stabler

Mariska Hargitay originally starred alongside Christopher Meloni in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." (Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Hargitay has embodied her "Law & Order" character in real life.

Hargitay was dressed in her "SVU" detective gear while filming the show on April 10 in New York City, thus bearing a striking resemblance to a police officer. A young girl, unaware of the cast and crew around the location, approached Hargitay, mistaking her for a real-life police officer, seeking help locating her mother.

Hargitay quickly jumped into action, channeling her inner Olivia Benson, the detective she plays on the show.

Eventually, the young girl, with the help of Hargitay, was reunited with her mother.

Mariska Hargitay helping young child locate her mother during filming of "SVU"

Mariska Hargitay helped a child find her mom after the little girl mistook her for a police officer. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Season 26 of "SVU" aired in October and is currently on a holiday hiatus. The show will return on Jan. 16.

The show is the longest-running, prime-time live-action series in the history of American television, making Hargitay the longest-running live-action character, as she's portrayed Benson for all seasons.

Mariska Hargitay walks on set of SVU

Mariska Hargitay has starred in 26 seasons of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

Trending