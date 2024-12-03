'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay's real-life hero moment during TV interview

Mariska Hargitay recently brought her "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character to life.

Hargitay had a real-life hero moment as she showed up for a pre-taped interview with "Today" before Thanksgiving.

Before Hargitay arrived, a "woman with a cane fell in the middle of the crosswalk, and Willie [Geist] helped her up and walked her," a source told Page Six.

As the "SVU" star arrived, another pedestrian fell as he "lost control" of his electric wheelchair "when the wheel fell off." "Mariska and Willie rushed to his aid, and the cameraman, too. Willie and the guy with the camera hoisted the man up in his chair while Mariska fixed the wheel," the insider added.

The interaction was confirmed to the outlet by a spokesperson for "Today."

Hargitay, who stars as Olivia Benson on "SVU," was shooting the interview at a court location where the show films, the rep told the outlet. The TV star's interview will air on Jan. 12, 2025.

This isn't the first time Hargitay has embodied her "Law & Order" character in real life.

Hargitay was dressed in her "SVU" detective gear while filming the show on April 10 in New York City , thus bearing a striking resemblance to a police officer. A young girl, unaware of the cast and crew around the location, approached Hargitay, mistaking her for a real-life police officer, seeking help locating her mother.

Hargitay quickly jumped into action, channeling her inner Olivia Benson, the detective she plays on the show.

Eventually, the young girl, with the help of Hargitay, was reunited with her mother.

Season 26 of "SVU" aired in October and is currently on a holiday hiatus. The show will return on Jan. 16.

The show is the longest-running, prime-time live-action series in the history of American television, making Hargitay the longest-running live-action character, as she's portrayed Benson for all seasons.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.