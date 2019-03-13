Lara Trump responds to ‘Breakfast Club’ hosts, says POTUS is ‘never scared of an interview’

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Lara Trump appeared on “Fox News @ Night” on Tuesday and reacted to criticisms of President Trump that were made on the same program one night earlier by hosts of the radio talk show “The Breakfast Club.”

On Monday, Fox News' Shannon Bream had asked the radio hosts -- Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee -- about whether they’d invite President Trump to be a guest on their show. They said they would welcome him, but suspected that he wouldn’t be interested.

LARA TRUMP: DEMS' OPPOSITION TO BORDER SECURITY FUNDING IS ALL ABOUT SAYING 'NO' TO PRESIDENT

“I don’t think he would come because I don’t think he cares about our audience,” Charlamagne said. “I mean, there’s nothing about Donald Trump that makes me think he cares about black and brown people.”

On Tuesday, Lara Trump insisted such assumptions were “crazy” and “ridiculous.”

“I think he would be great on their show," Trump said, referring to the president. "I think he would really surprise them. He's never scared of an interview, he's never scared of a challenge.

“And I actually think it's a shame that they're not recognizing the incredible things that this president has done for the African-American community. You look at the fact that under our first black president, President Barack Obama, we had almost 10 percent unemployment in the African-American community. Now that has almost been cut in half thanks to Donald Trump, a historic low within those numbers.”

"Under our first black president, President Barack Obama, we had almost 10 percent unemployment in the African-American community. Now that has almost been cut in half thanks to Donald Trump." — Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the president

The president’s daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric Trump, added that the president would “actually impress them” and that they’d “have a good time.”

CHECK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the subject of 2020, Lara Trump urged voters to “look at their life” now versus before her father-in-law became president and ask themselves if they are “doing better.”

“I always think people vote with their wallets and their pocketbooks. And even though they're not going to tell anybody, Shannon, they're going to go in a voting booth and they're going to vote for Donald Trump,” Lara Trump continued. “And they're going to come out and not tell the pollster, the exit pollster on the way out they may not tell their friends and family, but I think the president is doing an incredible job now. I don't know that he needs to sell anything to anybody. I think he just needs to keep doing what he's doing.”