Kylie Jenner reveals elaborate Valentine's Day decorations: 'This is insane'

Talk about #goals.

Model and media personality Kylie Jenner posted her incredible Valentine’s Day decorations to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The video shows Jenner walking through a heart-shaped, rose-covered so-called “tunnel of love.”

The candle-lined tunnel could have cost between $8,000 and $10,000, E! News reported, citing a florist.

While Jenner did not say in the video if the decor was a gift from boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, Cosmopolitan reported that it could be — following the incredible Valentine’s Day surprise he reportedly gifted the makeup mogul last year.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner, 21, has gone all out for a special occasion. In fact, for her daughter Stormi’s first birthday, the mom hosted an over-the-top amusement park-themed birthday bash over the weekend.

The party featured a ball pit, carnival rides and even a live performance of "Baby Shark.”

“I had to go all out for my baby #StormiWorld,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post which showed photos from the event.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.