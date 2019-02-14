Expand / Collapse search
Kylie Jenner reveals elaborate Valentine's Day decorations: 'This is insane'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Talk about #goals.

Model and media personality Kylie Jenner posted her incredible Valentine’s Day decorations to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The video shows Jenner walking through a heart-shaped, rose-covered so-called “tunnel of love.”

The candle-lined tunnel could have cost between $8,000 and $10,000, E! News reported, citing a florist.

While Jenner did not say in the video if the decor was a gift from boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, Cosmopolitan reported that it could be — following the incredible Valentine’s Day surprise he reportedly gifted the makeup mogul last year.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner, 21, has gone all out for a special occasion. In fact, for her daughter Stormi’s first birthday, the mom hosted an over-the-top amusement park-themed birthday bash over the weekend.

The party featured a ball pit, carnival rides and even a live performance of "Baby Shark.”

“I had to go all out for my baby #StormiWorld,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post which showed photos from the event.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.