Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Kylie Jenner reveals on Instagram she removed lip filler

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos, | Fox News
The "old Kylie" returned to social media Sunday as Jenner revealed that she removed her lip filler.

The "old Kylie" returned to social media Sunday as Jenner revealed that she removed her lip filler. (Snapchat/Reuters)

Kylie Jenner revealed in a pair of Instagram photos Sunday that she had her lip filler removed.

Jenner replied to a fan’s comment confirming that she had the filler removed.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk (sic) why,” one person wrote.

“I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner replied, adding a few emojis at the end of her comment.

Jenner, 20, posted a video on Snapchat showing off her short hairstyle while sporting the smaller, natural-looking lips.

The removal of the filler comes about three years after Jenner confirmed she received a lip enhancement when she was just 17, according to Vogue.

She also admitted in a 2016 interview with Complex that she went too far with the injections.

“When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful,” she said.

Jenner launched her famed Kylie Jenner Lip Kits following the buzz about her pout. Reports claim she's made about $8.7 million from her cosmetics line.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.