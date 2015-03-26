Kirstie Alley, Kendra Wilkinson, and the Karate Kid Kick Butt on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Maybe Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian should have joined dancing with the stars this year, because it seemed every contestant whose name began with a "K" did great on the show's premiere.

The 12th season of "Dancing With the Stars" began its latest season Monday with performances by its new cast of 11 stars. Actor Ralph Macchio -- that's right, the Karate Kid (two K's) -- was the night's top scorer with 24 points out of 30.

Kirstie Alley came in second place with 23 points.

And former "Girl Next Door" Kendra Wilson won the crowd over, and also impressed the judges, with a score of 19.

Radio host Mike Catherwood (Who? Yeah we never heard of him either) finished last with 13 points.

Talk-show host Wendy Williams did one point better.

Ouch.



The other contestants are actress Chelsea Kane, singer Romeo, model Petra Nemcova and athletes Sugar Ray Leonard, Hines Ward and Chris Jericho.

All will dance again on March 28. One contestant will be eliminated from the show on March 29.