King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy forces Princess Anne to keep working for scandal-ridden royals: expert

Princess Anne, known as the "hardest-working royal," has no plans to step down.

In a new interview with the Press Association, King Charles’ sister said she isn’t scaling back on her royal responsibilities in the coming years. Anne, 74, revealed that when it comes to retiring "it isn’t really an option."

"I don’t think there’s a retirement program on this particular life," said the Princess Royal, as quoted by the BBC. "It really isn’t written in, no."

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital they’re not surprised, as Charles’ idea of a "slimmed down monarchy" has been plagued with problems.

"How can Princess Anne retire? The slimmed-down monarchy needs her," said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

"Her quick mind is perfect for her work with the 300+ charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas. She gives great value to all and has done so since her first public engagement at age 18."

"Princess Anne has made it clear she disagrees with the concept, associated with King Charles, of a slimmed-down monarchy," noted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

"Her point was that it was already slimmed down without the Sussexes and Prince Andrew. It is certainly no surprise that the member of the royal family who usually is the hardest-working royal has no plans to retire. Senior working members of the royal family rarely do."

Anne’s commitment to "The Firm" is seen as a sign of good news for the royal family, which was buffeted by health concerns last year.

The medical odyssey began last January when royal officials announced that the king, 76, would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, would undergo abdominal surgery.

Then in February last year, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The strain on the royal family was severe. With two of the most visible royals out sick – and Prince William taking time off to support his wife – the other members of the House of Windsor had to take care of the never-ending whirl of public appearances that the British public demanded.

But even before the health saga began, several royal members had already made their exit.

In 2019, Prince Andrew was forced to step down because of his controversial friendship with late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Then in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals, citing unbearable media intrusions and a lack of support from the palace. They moved to California that year.

Despite her dedication to duty, Anne has been put to the test in recent years.

The Princess Royal was sidelined after she suffered a concussion in a horse-related incident in June 2024. Anne said she had no memory of the accident that put her in the hospital.

Things are finally starting to turn around for the royals.

Charles and Kate slowly returned to duties after receiving treatment. In September, the Princess of Wales had completed her chemotherapy treatment. William described 2024 as "brutal" and probably "the hardest year" of his life.

Royal experts believe that Anne, the ever-reliable royal, was determined to make a swift recovery and "carry on."

"When she had her unfortunate accident with a horse, many pundits thought this would be the end of her service," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"But miraculously, after taking an absence of leave to recover, she is back hitting the trail again as strong as ever. The shiny example [of] this work ethic was her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. She has fulfilled many roles with her brother, the king, mainly out of action."

"She is a no-nonsense royal who does not suffer fools gladly," he shared. "She is an inspiration to other royals, setting the bar very high on work ethics."

Three weeks after Anne was hospitalized, she returned to work. She kicked off the New Year by making a two-day visit to South Africa, her first international working trip of 2025, from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22.

Chard claimed that William, 42, is very close to his aunt who "he greatly admires and respects." He has allowed Anne to be a role model for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

"Princess Anne is a trusted family member and offers sound advice to the family, especially to Princess Charlotte who she has taken under her wing," Chard claimed. "They share a close bond, have a lot in common and have fun together. Princess Charlotte is [also] likely to inherit Princess Anne's title The Princess Royal."

"Anne knows only too well what will be expected of Charlotte in years to come," said Chard. "Anne sees her younger self in Charlotte. She is the perfect person to train and steer Charlotte in the right direction. Charlotte will be her brother Prince George's right-hand woman, just as Princess Anne has been to her brother King Charles."

Many experts believe Anne is driven by the memory of her late parents. Her father, Prince Philip, retired from public engagements at age 96 in 2017. He passed away in 2021 at age 99. The queen’s last engagement took place two days before she died in 2022 at age 96.

"Anne is determined not to retire," said British royals expert Hilary Fordwich. "None of the young royals dare mess with ‘Auntie Anne.’ The younger royals could learn a lot from her dedication to duty. It was what [made] Queen Elizabeth II so popular.

"Her popularity stems from her rock-solid dependability, a trait highly valued by the British. She is [the]… unpretentious rock of the royal family."

Chard noted that Anne had dedicated her life to service and that was not expected to change. It’s a model, she noted, that the younger roles need to take note of.

"She conscientiously and devotedly supports the monarchy with an exceptional work ethic," said Chard. "Her dedication to a life of service has provided steadfast and reliable support for her brother, King Charles, and is held in high esteem by all. I feel she goes above and beyond what’s required of her.

"The fact of the matter is that the younger generation has a different approach to the work they carry out. For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking at a longer-term vision and creating an impact. So, they’re devoting their hard work to fewer projects. This can be perceived by some as not working as hard as the speedy, dependable Princess Anne."

While she doesn’t have the status of Charles or the glamor of William and Kate, Anne is known for her businesslike approach to a busy schedule of public appearances.

Anne took part in 457 royal engagements last year, compared with 425 for the king, 172 for William and 123 for Kate, according to statistics compiled by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.