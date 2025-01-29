King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy forces Princess Anne to keep working for scandal-ridden royals: expert

Expand / Collapse search
By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of My Mother and I, details how the reigning monarch has been supportive of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Anne, known as the "hardest-working royal," has no plans to step down.

In a new interview with the Press Association, King Charles’ sister said she isn’t scaling back on her royal responsibilities in the coming years. Anne, 74, revealed that when it comes to retiring "it isn’t really an option."

"I don’t think there’s a retirement program on this particular life," said the Princess Royal, as quoted by the BBC. "It really isn’t written in, no."

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital they’re not surprised, as Charles’ idea of a "slimmed down monarchy" has been plagued with problems.

QUEEN CAMILLA'S ATTEMPT TO BREAK ROYAL PROTOCOL 'POLITELY REFUSED' BY PRINCESS ANNE

Princess Anne looking at King Charles as they both wear matching uniforms and look somber.

Princess Anne is also known as King Charles' right-hand woman as he battles an undisclosed form of cancer. (Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"How can Princess Anne retire? The slimmed-down monarchy needs her," said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard. 

"Her quick mind is perfect for her work with the 300+ charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas. She gives great value to all and has done so since her first public engagement at age 18."

"Princess Anne has made it clear she disagrees with the concept, associated with King Charles, of a slimmed-down monarchy," noted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Princess Anne in uniform riding a horse.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, is shown during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Her point was that it was already slimmed down without the Sussexes and Prince Andrew. It is certainly no surprise that the member of the royal family who usually is the hardest-working royal has no plans to retire. Senior working members of the royal family rarely do."

Princess Anne wearing a blue multiprinted blouse and white pants interacting with people outdoors.

Princess Anne makes a royal visit to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town, South Africa, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton in black looks at King Charles III in a black suit and tie

According to royal experts, King Charles III has long advocated for a slimmed-down monarchy that prioritizes a core, smaller group of working royals. (Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Anne’s commitment to "The Firm" is seen as a sign of good news for the royal family, which was buffeted by health concerns last year. 

A close-up of King Charles smiling

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 29, 2024, in London. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The medical odyssey began last January when royal officials announced that the king, 76, would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, would undergo abdominal surgery.

WATCH: KING CHARLES GAVE THIS WARNING TO PRINCE WILLIAM ABOUT MARRIAGE: AUTHOR

King Charles gave this warning to Prince William about marriage: author Video

Then in February last year, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

The strain on the royal family was severe. With two of the most visible royals out sick – and Prince William taking time off to support his wife – the other members of the House of Windsor had to take care of the never-ending whirl of public appearances that the British public demanded.

A close up of Prince William squinting

Prince William took time off from royal duties to support his wife, Kate Middleton, after her cancer diagnosis. (Getty Images)

But even before the health saga began, several royal members had already made their exit. 

In 2019, Prince Andrew was forced to step down because of his controversial friendship with late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Then in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals, citing unbearable media intrusions and a lack of support from the palace. They moved to California that year.

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit in 2020. They now reside in California with their two young children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Despite her dedication to duty, Anne has been put to the test in recent years.

The Princess Royal was sidelined after she suffered a concussion in a horse-related incident in June 2024. Anne said she had no memory of the accident that put her in the hospital.

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall wearing black and looking somber.

Princess Anne, seen here with her daughter, Zara Tindall, admitted she has no memory of her injury. (Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Things are finally starting to turn around for the royals.

Charles and Kate slowly returned to duties after receiving treatment. In September, the Princess of Wales had completed her chemotherapy treatment. William described 2024 as "brutal" and probably "the hardest year" of his life.

Royal experts believe that Anne, the ever-reliable royal, was determined to make a swift recovery and "carry on."

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, announced in 2019 he was stepping away from public life. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"When she had her unfortunate accident with a horse, many pundits thought this would be the end of her service," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. 

"But miraculously, after taking an absence of leave to recover, she is back hitting the trail again as strong as ever. The shiny example [of] this work ethic was her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. She has fulfilled many roles with her brother, the king, mainly out of action."

Princess Anne and mother Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne attend a function at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna during a state visit to Austria circa 1969. (Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"She is a no-nonsense royal who does not suffer fools gladly," he shared. "She is an inspiration to other royals, setting the bar very high on work ethics."

Three weeks after Anne was hospitalized, she returned to work. She kicked off the New Year by making a two-day visit to South Africa, her first international working trip of 2025, from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22.

Princess Anne wearing a coat and holding an umbrella walking next to Prince William in a suit.

Then-Prince William and his aunt, Princess Anne, attend the Royal Christmas Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 1990, in Sandringham, England. According to royal experts, the two have developed a close bond over the years. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Chard claimed that William, 42, is very close to his aunt who "he greatly admires and respects." He has allowed Anne to be a role model for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte smiles in a navy dress at the Trooping the Colour ceremony inside her carriage

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Princess Anne is a trusted family member and offers sound advice to the family, especially to Princess Charlotte who she has taken under her wing," Chard claimed. "They share a close bond, have a lot in common and have fun together. Princess Charlotte is [also] likely to inherit Princess Anne's title The Princess Royal."

"Anne knows only too well what will be expected of Charlotte in years to come," said Chard. "Anne sees her younger self in Charlotte. She is the perfect person to train and steer Charlotte in the right direction. Charlotte will be her brother Prince George's right-hand woman, just as Princess Anne has been to her brother King Charles."

Prince Philip

In this Aug. 1951 photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then-Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)

Many experts believe Anne is driven by the memory of her late parents. Her father, Prince Philip, retired from public engagements at age 96 in 2017. He passed away in 2021 at age 99. The queen’s last engagement took place two days before she died in 2022 at age 96.

King Charles III with Queen Elizabeth II on Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee

King Charles III ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Anne is determined not to retire," said British royals expert Hilary Fordwich. "None of the young royals dare mess with ‘Auntie Anne.’ The younger royals could learn a lot from her dedication to duty. It was what [made] Queen Elizabeth II so popular. 

"Her popularity stems from her rock-solid dependability, a trait highly valued by the British. She is [the]… unpretentious rock of the royal family."

Princess Anne smiling next to Queen Elizabeth who is cutting a cake in a purple suit dress and a matching hat.

Princess Anne is following in the footsteps of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Chard noted that Anne had dedicated her life to service and that was not expected to change. It’s a model, she noted, that the younger roles need to take note of.

Princess Anne looking up while wearing a black and gold robe.

Princess Anne reacts as she prepares to present Queen Camilla with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature during a ceremony at the University of London on November 20, 2024. (ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"She conscientiously and devotedly supports the monarchy with an exceptional work ethic," said Chard. "Her dedication to a life of service has provided steadfast and reliable support for her brother, King Charles, and is held in high esteem by all. I feel she goes above and beyond what’s required of her.

"The fact of the matter is that the younger generation has a different approach to the work they carry out. For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking at a longer-term vision and creating an impact. So, they’re devoting their hard work to fewer projects. This can be perceived by some as not working as hard as the speedy, dependable Princess Anne."

King Charles being silly next to Princess Anne who is wearing a burgundy coat

Then-Prince Charles is seen sharing a joke with his sister in 2017 while on a visit to Scotland. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While she doesn’t have the status of Charles or the glamor of William and Kate, Anne is known for her businesslike approach to a busy schedule of public appearances.

Princess Anne applauding in an audience next to King Charles.

King Charles III and Princess Anne attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2024, in London. (Chris J. Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Anne took part in 457 royal engagements last year, compared with 425 for the king, 172 for William and 123 for Kate, according to statistics compiled by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

