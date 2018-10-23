Kim Kardashian says she's ‘grateful’ for Paris robbery: 'All I want is privacy'

Despite returning to broadcasting everything on social media, Kim Kardashian says she craves privacy more than ever since her Paris robbery.

“My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years from that experience and just wanting more privacy,” Kardashian said on “The Alec Baldwin Show” (via ET Online).

“In the last three months, I feel like I’ve come out of my shell a little bit more, back to who I was,” she continued. “I was never depressed, but I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

Though she’s moved forward from the terrifying incident, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star isn’t naïve about why it happened.

“I’m totally a realist. So I know, you post on social media your locations, your jewelry, your bags, what you’re doing, where you’re going, your cars, your stuff. I would always talk about my stuff,” Kim confessed. “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ So that changed in me. And, that needed to change in me, so I’m grateful for the experience.”

Though things appear to be back to normal for Kardashian — wearing outfits that are literally made of money and Tiffany diamonds — she has made some changes.

“Now my life is six security [guards] outside of our house at all times, and a few security when I travel, always 24/7 outside my door,” she said. “I just move totally differently now.”

The E! reality star credited her husband, Kanye West, for making her crave more privacy.

“It started with Kanye, because he lived a more, you know, his work life is very public, but then, like, when he was off, he was very private. And I was — everything had to be public for me back then. So I had to kind of flip it,” she explained. “Now it’s like, on my time off, I’m like, ‘Where are the locations I can go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?'”

“All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point,” she added.