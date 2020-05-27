Kevin Hart says he downplayed back pain to doctors after near-fatal car accident

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Hart revealed that he lied to his doctors about his pain following his near-fatal 2019 car accident in Los Angeles that left him with a very serious back injury.

The comedian fractured his spine in September 2019 when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was in an accident on Mulholland Highway. Speaking on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Monday, the 40-year-old comedian explained that he was so eager to recover that he found himself lying to doctors about his pain level so that he could continue to attempt walking.

“I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks,” he told the host.

ARE PREGNANT WOMEN AT RISK FOR CORONAVIRUS?

“I was a stubborn man,” he added. “I should have had the walker. I am giving the perception that it’s better than what it is.”

To make matters worse for himself, Hart explained that he refused pain medication due to his father’s history with drugs.

“So every night was a horrible night,” he said. “Every night.”

Fortunately, the comedian was already a fan of physical fitness, noting that doctors told him that had he not spent years training his core, he would no doubt be paralyzed from the impact of the car accident. Because he already had a mind for physical training, he looked at the long road to recovery as a game he could play against himself.

CORONAVIRUS: HOW ARE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES RESPONDING TO THE OUTBREAK?

“The game is to be better, how do I be better than I was?” he told the host. “This ain’t about nobody else. I don’t give a f--- about nobody else. I just beat me… If I can keep beating myself... if I can keep doing that, then that means that I’m in a battle with the only person that f---ing makes sense. I’m in a battle with the only person that I really want to f---ing beat and that’s me!”

After eight months, the star says that he’s already back to 98 percent of what he was before the accident. He notes that he’s back to running and constantly working on flexibility, which is hard given the new metal in his spine that was put in by doctors to repair it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are no bad days for me," he concluded. "My biggest cry in life came from the first day I came home from the hospital. Because there was an option of me never seeing that house again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids. I have no reason to be angry because I don’t have to be here."