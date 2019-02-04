Kendall Jenner goes nude, blonde for Vogue Italia photo shoot

It's hard to keep up with Kendall Jenner.

The 23-year-old supermodel is known for making daring fashion statements — from wearing a see-through dress to British Fashion Awards to posing nude for photographer Russell James. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star isn't afraid to bare it all.

And it shows in her latest feature in Vogue Italia, which her fans can't seem to stop talking about. The issue will hit newsstands on Feb. 5, but Jenner already gave her 103 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her 1960s-style shoot over the weekend.

CARA DELEVINGNE RECREATES JANET JACKSON'S 'ICONIC' TOPLESS COVER IN NEW FASHION CAMPAIGN

"DRAMA. my @vogueitaliaFeb. cover by @mertalas & @macpiggott !! one of my favorite shoots i’ve ever done! can’t wait for you guys to see the rest. dream come true!" Jenner captioned her upcoming Vogue Italia cover on Feb. 2.

On Monday, Jenner revealed four more photos from the shoot. In one of the photos, Jenner is completely nude — only wearing yellow dish-washing gloves, sheer knee-high stockings and white stilettos.

"Told you it was drama," she wrote on the Instagram post which garnered nearly 3 million likes within a 5-hour span.

Of course, fans had a lot of feedback for the model and reality star.

"Dear goddess," one fan commented.

"Them legs tho," another chimed in.

"Woww love you girl," a woman added, while others compared her to singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

DISNEY STAR DOVE CAMERON DEFENDS 'SEXY' BIKINI SELFIE: 'I LOVE THE FEMALE BODY'

In another video teaser released by Vogue Italia, Jenner plays a blonde bride.

"Waiting for our February issue like a bride standing at the altar, here’s the 2nd teaser. Scena 2 - LA SPOSA. ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall,'" the magazine previewed on Instagram. Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who have snapped photos of several celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Victoria Beckham, organized the creative shoot, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jenner isn't the only model to make a splash in the fashion world in recent days.

Cara Delevingne, 26, drew attention last week for channeling a 90s-era Janet Jackson in a new spring 2019 campaign for French fashion company Balmain.

The French fashion house dropped three photos from its upcoming campaign on Jan. 31. The "first look" black and white images caused fans' jaws to drop, as Delevingne posed completely nude. But it was her tribute to Jackson that drew the biggest response.

A photo featuring French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing covering Delevingne's bare chest gave fans some serious nostalgia. Many were quick to point out it resembled Jackson's famous 1993 "Rolling Stone" cover, which was published when she was 24 years old.