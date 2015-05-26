Kelly Osbourne: Giuliana Rancic's behavior 'broke my heart'

In the month since Kelly Osbourne quit E!'s "Fashion Police," the singer and fashion designer has kept silent about the behind the scenes drama that led to her departure.

However, she's now opening up a bit to say that he was disappointed by the actions of her former co-host Guiliana Rancic.

"There's been so much drama surrounded by what went on at Fashion Police that I have chosen to keep quiet about," Osbourne told People on Wednesday. "But I will say this: Giuliana is not often wrong. She really isn't, but it's been really, really heartbreaking to see her behavior that has transpired when she did get caught being wrong. That's what broke my heart."

Osbourne quit "Fashion Police" in the wake of controversy surrounding off-color comments made by Rancic regarding singer Zendaya Coleman's dreadlocks that some found to be racially insensitive.

After Zendaya called Rancic out for making "ignorant slurs," the host apologized and emphatically denied that she would never intentionally make racist comments. However Osbourne and host Kathy Griffin still quit in the days following.

Osbourne's comments to People are just the latest blow in the feud between the two former co-stars. On Monday, Rancic appeared on the Today show to "tell the truth.” Soon after the interview, Osbourne tweeted, "Liars ALWAYS get caught!"

In her interview with People, Osbourne made conciliatory remarks that indicated she wanted to move past the "Fashion Police" drama.

"Do we really need to be wasting … time talking about three b--ches not getting along, or so you think?" Osbourne said. "It's so small in the grand scheme of things."