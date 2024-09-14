Kelly Clarkson says 'it's not hard to be vulnerable' except when discussing one thing

Kelly Clarkson has never shied away from being her true self.

In a new interview, the Grammy Award-winning artist and talk show host opened up about sharing her vulnerability with others and how she navigates boundaries when discussing her heartbreak.

"It's not hard for me to be vulnerable as a person," Clarkson - who finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2022 - told E! News on Thursday "But when it involves other people's lives, that's when it's hard. You have to navigate that line of ‘Wait, is that OK?’ or ‘Can I talk about my kid with this?’"

KELLY CLARKSON RIPS EX-HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IN SHOW'S KARAOKE SEGMENT

"Like in my heartbreak, there are certain things I'll talk about and certain things I won't," Clarkson added. "It's not that I'm not comfortable talking about it. It's just I don't if other people are involved. It's [about] how to toe that line."

Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7. The former couple got married in October 2013, but in June 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker filed for divorce , citing "irreconcilable differences."

Since then, the two have engaged in both custody and business disputes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of their two children, and the two share legal custody. A judge later ruled that Clarkson pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in both spousal and child support.

The former couple battled for two years over ownership of the Montana ranch they once shared. In 2021, Clarkson lost a bid to evict Blackstock from the ranch after he refused to vacate the property. The dispute was settled in January 2022, when a judge ordered that Clarkson give Blackstock a 5.12% stake in the ranch, which equaled $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value, according to People.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Because her private legal battles and heartbreak were highly publicized, she feels she can connect with more people on a deeper level.

KELLY CLARKSON'S WEIGHT LOSS WAS MOTIVATED BY BEING PRE-DIABETIC: ‘I WAS A TINY BIT OVERWEIGHT

"I think I'm more normal than not," she told E!. "I think that's what people gravitate towards. I'm not that different from everybody that you might know."

"We're all similar," she added. "We all have the parts where we love to showcase our talent, what we're great at, but we all have those parts where we love to listen and learn. We have those parts where we want to be a little more comedic and light-hearted."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.