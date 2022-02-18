Kelly Clarkson files petition to change her legal name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson is seeking a big change in her life.

The singer and talk show host has filed paperwork to change her legal name from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne. Brianne is the star's middle name.

An attorney for Clarkson filed a petition for the name change on her behalf in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old performer writes in the filing that she desires to change her name because "my new name more fully reflects who I am."

A hearing for the matter has been set for March 28.

Clarkson's request comes during a season of change for the entertainer as she's currently divorcing Brandon Blackstock. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage to Blackstock. The couple share daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. The two met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. Clarkson was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

The star has been open about her divorce in interviews and on her talk show.

In December, she declared that she'll be "single forever" and revealed she has trouble noticing the "red flags" early on in the dating process.

"I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day,'" Clarkson said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"We should hang out so that rubs off [on me]," Clarkson told her guest Andy Cohen after he revealed he tends to "cut and run" when red flags pop up on dates.

It's unclear how the name change would affect her brands, but a source told Entertainment Tonight her self-titled talk show would remain the same if the new name gets approved.