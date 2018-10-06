Keira Knightley slams Kate Middleton’s ‘stylish’ post-birth appearance in explicit essay

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Keira Knightley slammed Kate Middleton’s clean and stylish appearance after giving birth in a graphic essay.

Knightley, 33, wrote the essay as a letter to her 3-year-old daughter, Edie. The letter was published in Scarlett Curtis’ book “Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies),” E! News reported. The letter, titled, “The Weaker Sex,” discussed the Duchess of Cambridge’s post-birth look compared to hers.

"She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on," Knightley wrote of Middleton.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY REVEALS SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH PTSD AFTER SUFFERING A MENTAL BREAKDOWN AT 22

"The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate,” she continued.

In 2015, Middleton stepped out of the hospital wearing a yellow floral dress and holding her daughter, Charlotte, alongside her husband, Prince William. The beaming Duchess of Cambridge’s hair was styled as she proudly held her newborn for the world to see.

"Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell," Knightley wrote. "Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What's the big deal? So does death, you s--- heads, but you don't have to pretend that's easy."

The “Colette” star wrote that after she gave birth she “wore a hospital gown with paper pants on.” She recalled that she was still bleeding after giving birth. She also described giving birth in detail.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY EXPLAINS WHY SHE DISLIKES MODERN FILMS: FEMALES ‘NEARLY ALWAYS GET RAPED’

"My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming," she wrote. "They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming.”

The actress wrote that she remembered the “vomit, the blood, the stitches.”

“I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex? You are?” she continued.

Knightley’s criticism comes after she revealed she had a mental breakdown after she struggled with stardom. The Academy Award-nominated star told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.