Kate Upton admits Justin Verlander should wear Speedo for Sports Illustrated

Kate Upton knows exactly what she wants to see Justin Verlander in on his next Sports Illustrated cover — a Speedo.

“I would love that, I would love that!” she told E! News on Thursday.

Upton, 24, appears on all three covers of this year’s Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. But as her fiancé, 34, recently pointed out on Instagram, he beat her to the prestigious honor when he was featured on the magazine’s cover in 2006.

“#tbt 2006 SI cover cuz I gotta remind Kate who was first,” Verlander shared before Upton replied, “where is your bikini?”

Verlander is currently in Lakeland, Fla., for spring training with the Detroit Tigers. Though the MLB season doesn’t get under way until next month, Upton and Verlander already have a special rule in play.

“There’s no sex before a game,” Upton shared on “Watch What Happens Live” last month. “Absolutely none.”

“What I’ve just found out is, if he plays well, then there’s no sex after, either. What a buzzkill for me,” she added.

