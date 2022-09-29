Kate Middleton receives praise from Catherine Zeta-Jones: ‘I love our Princess of Wales’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her native country’s new princess.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of Kate Middleton hugging a 2-year-old girl named Charlotte wearing a traditional garment. The princess, 40, visited Wales on Tuesday for the first time since she and her husband, Prince William, received their new royal titles.

"I love our Princess of Wales," the wife of Michael Douglas captioned the post. "I love our Welsh National Costume."

The 53-year-old previously acknowledged the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"Dearest HRH Queen Elizabeth, you have been and always will be close to my humble heart as it breaks today," the Oscar winner wrote on social media at the time. "Our nation salutes you. Thank you. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King."

Zeta-Jones visited her birthplace, Swansea, Wales, in 2019 to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea. In 2011, she was also honored by the royal family for her contributions to the film industry and charity. She was named a Commander of the British Empire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Swansea to see how a redeveloped church had been transformed into a community hub.

Middleton, a mother of three, went viral during her visit to Wales when she was photographed meeting a 4-year-old boy named Theo Crompton at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station. She and her husband were there to meet crew members and volunteers. The child appeared enchanted as he joyfully presented the princess with a small bouquet. Middleton, delighted by the gift, crouched down to have a chat with Crompton.

Middleton’s first official royal duty with William involved launching a lifeboat two months before they married in 2011.

The couple, both 40, were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III a day after the queen passed away. They plan on returning to Wales before the end of the year.