Kate Middleton brings her own special item to elementary school’s show-and-tell

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on Tuesday showed off her favorite family photo while participating in a show-and-tell at a primary school located outside of London.

Middleton, 37, visited students at the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England, in light of Children's Mental Health Week, E! News reported. Students were asked to bring an item that “made them feel good.” For the royal and mother of three, that was a photo of her family that appeared to be the same one used on their annual Christmas card in 2018.

Middleton, who sat with the students to hear about what items they brought, also listened to the youngsters perform a song and run their “daily mile,” which the publication reported is how the children at the school get exercise each day.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband and Duke of Cambridge Prince William — along with the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — are the faces of the “Heads Together” campaign, an initiative that works to “tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services,” according to the official website for the campaign. The visit to the school also served as a way to promote the initiative, according to E! News.

The visit came days after Middleton revealed to at least one fan at an event late last month her youngest child, 9-month-old Prince Louis, has apparently mastered an important developmental milestone: crawling.