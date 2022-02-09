Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox on Kim Kardashian comparisons: 'It is unfortunate'

Julia Fox is opening up about the public's fixation on her new relationship with Kanye West and what it's like to be compared to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, one of the most famous reality TV stars on the planet.

Fox appears on this week's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she discussed her criminal past, being a former dominatrix, and of course, how her sudden relationship to the 44-year-old rapper came about. The actress stressed that mingling with celebrities is nothing new to her.

"I grew up in New York City. I grew up around celebrities. I also really feel like I earned my place to be there. Obviously, I'm not on [Kardashian and West's] level [of fame] but I feel like I put in the work and I can hang," Fox said.

One of the biggest things eagle-eyed fans have zeroed in on are the looks Fox has worn since going public with West. She's appeared in Balenciaga outfits and all-black ensembles, much like Kardashian. She even penned an essay about her first date with West, which consisted of the rapper providing racks of designer clothing for her to choose from for their outings.

"Well, we've worn some similar looks which I knew at the time wearing it…But I thought it was cool she was wearing it. It is unfortunate because women are just always being pitted against each other," Fox, 32, explained.

The mother of one went on to hint that she's not trying to compete with Kardashian.

"Obviously there's 10 years of history that they have prior, and I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on," she said. "If anything I feel like the conversation should be, wow it's amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye. If anything I feel like that's kind of what that shows but obviously people want to run with the nastier narrative and make people feel bad."

Prior to becoming an actress, Fox said she had her own fashion line. Products from the line were sold in the Kardashians' Dash stores and even worn by the famous sisters years ago, she said.

"I've had my history of fashion as well. I didn't just pop out of nowhere," she said, adding that she'd describe her new style as a cross between "dominatrix" and "couture."

Fox also shared that the two have attached titles to their romance. "I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend," she revealed.

She said West first contacted her by phone after getting her number from a mutual friend.

Fox explained she was immediately attracted to West's "vibe," furthering that he has a "very, very special, unique one-of-a-kind energy."

The episode was released Tuesday night, just days after West bashed his estranged wife for allowing their daughter, North, 8, to use Tik Tok. He also called out Kardashian for alleging he put out a hit on her. The rapper has since deleted the social media posts about Kardashian that spearheaded the drama over the weekend. And on Wednesday morning, he asked God to reunite him, his wife and four kids.

Some have speculated whether West's newfound romance with Fox is an example of love-bombing. But the actress denounced that idea.

"Because he doesn't have a shady ulterior motive, which I think is super crucial in the love-bombing element," Fox said. "He's not trying to have me to keep me…He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation like how am I going to live up to my potential, which I think is amazing."

She also addressed her night out with West and Madonna, claiming it was actually her idea and not West's.

"I set up that dinner and I invited Kanye. Obviously to people it looks a certain way, but people don't know the conversations happening behind the scenes," she said.

In terms of the validity of their relationship and if it'll last, Fox said: "Time will tell. We'll see."