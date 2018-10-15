Kanye West gifts president of Uganda sneakers after visit to the White House

Kanye West took a trip to meet with the president of Uganda after his bizarre appearance at the White House where he had lunch with President Donald Trump and went on a lengthy impromptu rant in the Oval Office.

West gifted the East African nation and gave the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers.

President Yoweri Museveni said he and the American rapper held "fruitful discussions" on Monday about promoting tourism and arts.

West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, have been vacationing in a national park in Uganda. He is said to be recording music in a tent.

Uganda's presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Museveni at the State House and exchanging gifts.

While excited tourism officials see the visit as an endorsement of the country's tourism potential, some Ugandans wryly pointed out that Museveni cracked down on hoodies earlier this year when he announced that motorcycle riders could no longer wear them in a bid to fight rising crime.

The president, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has been at the center of unrest in recent weeks as Uganda's large youth population increasingly expresses frustration over unemployment and accuses Museveni of being out of touch.

Uganda's government has been criticized over its treatment of a local pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, who alleges torture by security forces. The government denies it.

Prior to West's visit to Uganda, he went to the White House to have lunch with Trump and be present for the Music Modernization Act. While there, West discussed many topics in a rambling dialogue that included everything from bringing manufacturing to the country, his personal business deals, ending stop-and-frisk in Chicago, his love of his "Make America Great Again" hat and the 13th Amendment.

"I tell you what, that was pretty impressive," Trump said after West seemed to run out of steam. "That was quite something."

"It was from the soul. I just channeled it," West replied.

Trump continued to compliment the rapper, who talked about spreading love through the country.

“He can speak for me any time he wants, he’s a smart cookie,” Trump said. “He gets it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.