Kaley Cuoco
Published

Kaley Cuoco credits the things in her life that made 2018 special

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu
FILE: Kaley Cuoco shares a drink with cast members of "The Big Bang Theory," Nov. 1, 2018.

FILE: Kaley Cuoco shares a drink with cast members of "The Big Bang Theory," Nov. 1, 2018. (Kaley Cuoco via Instagram)

Actress Kaley Cuoco had an eventful year, as she credits her new husband, furry friends and career in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.

"Happy New Year!!!" she wrote. "This last year has been filled with a new hubby, amazing friends and family, dogs, horses, bunnies, a honeymoon..."

She shared a photo of her two dogs decked out in New Year's celebratory gear.

"The Big Bang" star also credited her "career taking a shift after 12 years" and running her own production company.

Cuoco also appeared to be grateful for her health in the post, mentioning her major shoulder surgery.

"...very grateful to everyone that’s had a hand in helping me progress and can’t wait for everything to come!" she wrote.

