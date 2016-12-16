Justin Bieber Target of Elaborate Plot to Murder and Castrate the Pop Phenom

Justin Bieber is used to his fair share of crazed fans. But a murder for hire plot involving the pop star has taken one fan’s “obsession” with the Biebs to harrowing levels.

Investigators have revealed that three men were involved in a plan to castrate and murder the pop star at his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City last month.

According to KRQE, all started when Dana Martin, a crazed Bieber fan and convicted killer who is currently serving two life sentences for raping and killing a 15-year old girl, met Mark Staake in 2000 at a prison in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Forming a bond, Martin recruited Staake to carry out four murders, including Bieber’s, once he was out of prison. With the addition of Staake’s nephew Tanner Ruane, Martin told the twosome to first go to Vermont and kill two of his former friends before murdering their main target.

Martin gave Staake specific instructions on how to murder Bieber, including the use of a paisley tie to strangle the victims which is Martin’s murder “calling card.”

When it came to castrating the victims, Staake’s nephew was left in charge. Accoridng to the Toronto Star, the police affidavit even said that there was a $2,500 bounty for each of Bieber’s testicles.

The 45-year-old Martin, who has a tattoo of Bieber on his leg, apparently could not go through with the idea to kill his idol as it was he who turned his accomplices.

After Martin came clean to the police, Staake, 41, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Vermont on outstanding warrants before any of the killings were carried out. His nephew Ruane, 23, was arrested the following day with murder tools and documents containing information on the intended victims found in his possession.

Recording phone calls made by Ruane, police found conversations where Ruane told Martin he was “disappointed” he couldn’t carry out the murders.

After hearing news of the plot, Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, told Us Weekly, "We take every precaution to protect and ensure the safety of Justin and his fans."

