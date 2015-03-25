Expand / Collapse search
Judge sentences Bobby Brown to 55 days in prison for DUI

By | Associated Press
Feb. 18, 2012: File photo, singer Bobby Brown, former husband of the late Whitney Houston performs with New Edition at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. A judge sentenced Brown to 55 days in a Los Angeles jail Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 after the singer pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge and driving on a suspended license.

LOS ANGELES – Bobby Brown has been sentenced to 55 days in a Los Angeles jail and four years of probation for a drunken driving case.

City attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan says Brown was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to charges he was under the influence and driving on a suspended license when he was arrested in October.

Brown was on probation for another DUI case at the time.

The 44-year-old "New Edition" singer was ordered to report to jail March 20. He also was placed on four years of informal probation and will be required to complete an 18-month alcohol treatment program.

Brown's attorney Tiffany Feder had no immediate comment on the sentence.

The sentence was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.