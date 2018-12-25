Jorde Peele drops 'Us' trailer on Christmas

Jordan Peele gave his fans a Christmas gift by dropping the trailer for his upcoming film "Us" on Tuesday.

Peele told the Hollywood Reporter that "Us" examines "simple fact that we are our own worst enemies."

The film, which stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke of "Black Panther," follows a family with two children who are haunted by their own doppelgangers.

"[It was] very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film," Peele told the outlet at a screening last week. "But it's also important to note, unlike 'Get Out,' 'Us' is not about race. It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies."

"Us" also features actors Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, "Aquaman" actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and "24: Legacy's" Anna Diop.

"Us" hits theaters on March 15, 2019.