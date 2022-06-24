Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez helps airline passenger who hit head

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is being hailed as "Wonder Woman" after she rushed to the aid of a passenger on American Airlines who collapsed mid-flight, according to a report.

Vasquez, 37, helped Depp secure a $10.35 million judgement against his ex-wife Amber Heard in his blockbuster defamation trial earlier this month in Fairfax, Virginia.

The celebrity lawyer was on a flight from Los Angeles to New York June 20 when an attendant yelled for help after a man, in his 70s, fell and hit his head, TMZ reported.

Vasquez and a bodyguard, who were seated in first class, rushed to the man's side. The famed attorney contacted her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, and he guided her through checking his vitals, while the bodyguard used his Apple Watch to monitor the patient's heart rate, according to the gossip site.

There was a surgeon on board who took over – but the flight attendant hailed Vasquez as "Wonder Woman" and gifted her two bottles of wine, the outlet reported.

The flight returned to LAX due to the customer's medical emergency, a spokesperson for American Airlines told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyer Ben Chew, and Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, were in Fairfax County Circuit Court Friday morning to enter a judgement order outlining the jury's June 1 verdict.

The panel awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages finding that Heard had defamed him by writing an op-ed in the Washington Post identifying herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Depp is also on the hook for $2 million for defaming Heard in comments his attorney, Adam Waldman, made to the press.

Heard's team has said she intends to appeal. "As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right," spokesperson for the actress said after the brief hearing.