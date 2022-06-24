Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez helps airline passenger who hit head

The attorney has been widely celebrated for her expert cross-examination of Amber Heard

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Verdict reached in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial Video

Verdict reached in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith details the reactions from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following the conclusion of the defamation trial on 'Special Report.'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is being hailed as "Wonder Woman" after she rushed to the aid of a passenger on American Airlines who collapsed mid-flight, according to a report.

Vasquez, 37, helped Depp secure a $10.35 million judgement against his ex-wife Amber Heard in his blockbuster defamation trial earlier this month in Fairfax, Virginia.

The celebrity lawyer was on a flight from Los Angeles to New York June 20 when an attendant yelled for help after a man, in his 70s, fell and hit his head, TMZ reported.

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez makes a statement outside the Fairfax County Courthouse June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia, after scoring a major victory in the actor's defamation trial. 

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez makes a statement outside the Fairfax County Courthouse June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia, after scoring a major victory in the actor's defamation trial.  (Getty Images)

Vasquez and a bodyguard, who were seated in first class, rushed to the man's side. The famed attorney contacted her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, and he guided her through checking his vitals, while the bodyguard used his Apple Watch to monitor the patient's heart rate, according to the gossip site.

There was a surgeon on board who took over – but the flight attendant hailed Vasquez as "Wonder Woman" and gifted her two bottles of wine, the outlet reported.

This photo combination shows Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse May 27, 2022. 

This photo combination shows Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse May 27, 2022.  (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)

The flight returned to LAX due to the customer's medical emergency, a spokesperson for American Airlines told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyer Ben Chew, and Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, were in Fairfax County Circuit Court Friday morning to enter a judgement order outlining the jury's June 1 verdict. 

The panel awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages finding that Heard had defamed him by writing an op-ed in the Washington Post identifying herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Depp is also on the hook for $2 million for defaming Heard in comments his attorney, Adam Waldman, made to the press.

Heard's team has said she intends to appeal. "As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right," spokesperson for the actress said after the brief hearing.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

