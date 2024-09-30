John Ritter's son impersonates 'Three's Company' star, leaves fans stunned: ‘Oh my God’

Like father, like son!

In a recent TikTok post, Jason Ritter impersonated his late father and star of the iconic sitcom "Three's Company," John Ritter, after a follower asked him if he could "do the creep face your dad used to do chasing the girls around the apartment on 3's company," adding, "That was always my favorite thing."

"Um, is it this one, the one that's like..." Jason said before making a near-perfect impression of the face. "Is it that weird one?"

John starred on the show as Jack Tripper for eight seasons from 1977 to 1984. The show surrounds the many misadventures of one man and two women who end up as roommates.

For his portrayal of Jack, John was nominated for three Emmy Awards, taking home one win.

John went on to receive three more Emmy nominations, the last of which came in 2004, for his lead role in the sitcom "8 Simple Rules," also starring Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco. The nomination came following the actor's death in September 2003, after an undetected aortic dissection was misdiagnosed as a heart attack.

He died while filming for the second season of "8 Simple Rules" was still underway, and the writers subsequently had his character die off-screen. Many of the comments on Jason's recent post were filled with fans letting him know how much his father meant to them.

"His death was the first celebrity death that rocked me. I grew up on Threes Company [sic]. You look so much like him. I smile anytime you come across my page," one follower wrote. Another added, "That was really nice of you to do. Your dad meant a lot to us."

Some fans got emotional, with one writing "Oh my god…… that hit me right in my feels," and another adding, "Why did that bring tears to my eyes???"

Jason followed in his father's footsteps, getting his first leading role when he began starring in "Joan of Arcadia" from 2003 to 2005, and later "The Class," "Gravity Falls," "Parenthood" and "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World."

"I have to say, he was generally a very supportive and proud dad. He would have been proud of everything," Jason told E! News in March 2023. "But I do think there was an element in the stuff that I was doing on ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ where I felt like this is fully me there. I'm not trying to hide away some of the parts that I think might remind people of my dad."

He continued, "There was a lot of that performance that felt like I was almost doing an homage to him or something. I tried to make my own way, do my own thing and not be compared, but he was always so fun."

