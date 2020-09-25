John Rich previews new song 'Earth to God' on 'Fox & Friends'

Country music star John Rich previewed his new song, "Earth to God," on "Fox & Friends" Friday to bring hope to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest and natural disasters around the world.

The host of the Fox Nation show "The Pursuit! with John Rich," will be performing his new single Saturday at the Washington Prayer March 2020 with Franklin Graham.

"You know, man cannot fix mankind's problems, whether you're in right, left or middle, none of us know the right answers to and I've said this before and it's a fact that even though it's out of our control, it's not out of God's control. He has got control of it," Rich told co-host Steve Doocy.

"We've got to reach out to Him and talk to Him," the country singer added.

"Samaritan's Purse is an organization that I love what they do all around the planet. I love Rev. Graham and his message and we linked up together and they invited me to come sing tomorrow. I'm excited to be there and humbled and honored to sing the song there," he said.

Rich, one half of the famous country duo Big & Rich, performed "Earth to God" live from Nashville.

His new music video, which also premiered Friday, featured images from the coronavirus pandemic, riots and looting in major cities amid racial unrest, and Samaritan's Purse volunteers helping in the aftermath of natural disasters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need your light, we need your love, to heal the world you made and save us now in our darkest hour with your amazing grace," Rich sings.

To watch all of this episode of "The Pursuit! with John Rich," go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation today to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.