John Oliver says Tara Reade's claims against Biden should be 'fully investigated'

"This Week Tonight" host John Oliver kicked off his show on Sunday night by briefly addressing the growing allegations Tara Reade has made against her former boss Joe Biden.

"Now he's denied that claim, but there are clearly big questions still be answered here," Oliver said. "And Tara Reade obviously deserves to be heard the way anyone does when they the difficult choice to come forward with allegations of this kind, allegations which should, of course, be fully investigated."

The comedian added, "And I am sure that we will talk more about this as the story unfolds."

This wasn't the first mention or Reade's allegations on the late-night shows. On Friday, Oliver's HBO colleague Bill Maher brought up Reade's allegations during an interview with former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder.

BIDEN DODGES QUESTION ON WHETHER HE REMEMBERS TARA READE

"It's interesting that the people who are trying to fan this thing are the very people who support Donald Trump and, of course, who say nothing about the allegations that have been raised, I think very credibly, against Trump from a number of women -- you know, rape -- from a long period of time," Holder told Maher.

"I mean, all of these allegations have to be taken seriously," he added. "People who raise them should be treated sensitively."

Holder then said the claims against Biden didn't seem to reflect the man he has known for more than 20 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What has been described is inconsistent with the person who I've come to know and I've worked with," Holder said. "I think the media is doing a correct job looking into the allegations, finding out a variety of things. The vice president has denied that it actually did occur. And as I said, his denial is consistent with the Joe Biden that I know."

Biden finally broke his silence about 1993 allegations made by Reade, telling MSNBC on Friday the sexual harassment and assault claims "never happened."