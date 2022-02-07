Joel McHale gushes about 'wonderful tradition' of 2022 Super Bowl 'holiday': 'We created that sport'

Comedian Joel McHale couldn't be more excited to celebrate the American sport of football with Super Bowl LVI.

"We created that sport," McHale told Fox News Digital while discussing his Super Bowl ad with Planters.

"It's become this wonderful tradition, this kind of holiday, and now it's a worldwide event," he added.

McHale appears in Planters' big game commercial this year alongside Ken Jeong, which is a big deal to the comedian.

"Not only are you celebrating this really great sport … this is the day when people do not go to the bathroom because they don't want to miss the ads," McHale told Fox News Digital.

"To be a part of that is really, truly thrilling."

The commercial, "Feed the Debate," questions which way is the best way to eat mixed nuts — one by one or by the handful. McHale argues his way of eating them by the handful is superior, while Jeong sticks to eating them one by one.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While speaking about his experience filming with Planters, McHale revealed the two comedians were given the opportunity to improvise and acknowledged that the mixed nuts brand is a "fan of comedy."

"Ken and I got to do a lot of playing around," McHale told Fox News Digital. "We improvised a lot, and it was really, you know, it was really fun."

As for his plans this Sunday? McHale hopes to spend his Super Bowl "holiday" at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in person, but if he ends up watching it at home with family and friends, the comedian plans to make brisket.

"My Seahawks won in 2014, which the amount of joy that I experienced was unnatural, and I still am thinking about it," McHale gushed about his favorite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Community" actor, 50, also opened up about finding his love for sports as a child to Fox News Digital.

"It was the only thing I could do," he explained. "I could play sports and I could stand on stage, and because I was such a bad student, and I'm super dyslexic and ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder], and I was a terrible student and I always thought I was dumb.

"That was before there was like really good scaffolding for kids with ADHD and dyslexia," he added. "Way back when. And so I really retreated and found my home in the theater and in and sports. And so that's kind of how that started."