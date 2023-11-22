Joanna Gaines reflects on early marriage with Chip, jokes she 'was a bit of a dud'

Just like one of her many projects, Joanna Gaines is willing to admit that she is a work in progress.

"It is more fun to be married to a Chip, than a Joanna. So I'm sorry for all those years where I was a bit of a dud," she jokingly told her husband Chip, whom she has been married to for 20 years, in the latest edition of People magazine.

"You were a stick in the mud for quite some time," Chip teased. "You're really starting to catch your second wind."

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' 20-YEAR MARRIAGE IS 'SHIFTING': 'CHANGE IS HARD'

The couple, who catapulted to fame with their home renovation program "Fixer Upper," on HGTV, are the yin to the other's yang. Joanna is more rational and authoritative, while Chip exudes youthfulness in his prankster-like ways.

"If Chip weren’t my partner, I would probably still be in the corner. From the moment I met him, he’s always experienced change in a positive way. Even if it was negative, it was, ‘All right. What do we do next?’" Joanna explained to the outlet. "I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," she admitted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Joanna said she has now entered her fun era. A mother to five children ranging from ages 5 through 18, she is cognizant of her reputation. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I have a kid in college, I also have a 5-year-old and I want to do things.' I don't want to wake up [one day] and say, 'I worked my butt off.' I want to wake up and say, 'All the things that you said you've always wanted to do, did you do those?'"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the past few years, Joanna told People she has been trying new things, from beekeeping to horseback riding. Despite being "terrified" of the animals, she says she has a "dream" to barrel race. She has also revisited a passion from her past: rollerblading.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a result of Joanna's evolution, Chip has also changed. "I feel like Benjamin Button, like Jo and I are in this beautiful moment, we're kind of passing each other," he explained of this new chapter.

Joanna believes Chip has "rubbed off" on her. "It's fun to watch your partner grow and evolve, and become stronger and better," Chip added of his wife. "I'm so proud of her."