Jill Duggar claims religious dad Jim Bob would 'weaponize' her marriage

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard have claimed that Jim Bob Duggar and the reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting" almost tore apart their marriage.

Jill, 32, and Derick, 34, opened up about how the show and religion affected their marriage in a new interview ahead of their upcoming book.

"It definitely got between us," Jill told People magazine about the show and the religion the family followed at the time. "No matter your age, you are to obey your parents wishes, and you even have to ask them for their blessing for any major moment in your life. That could be buying a house, moving to a different state, where to go to school. We were dealing with this a lot when we were trying to make decisions for our family, and we were really wrestling back and forth with it."

Derick explained that Jim Bob would "weaponize" the couple's relationship when they did not want to do what the former Arkansas state representative wanted for the show.

"Whenever we were at odds with what her dad thought we should be doing with filming, he would say things that would be very damaging," Derick claimed. "He would weaponize the relationship and say, 'Is this you Jill, or is this you, Derick? Are you leading your wife astray and doing things that are not supportive of marriage?' And I think that was a red flag."

"I saw how deeply we were in an argument one time, and I was like, 'Whoa, this is not okay,'" Jill recalled.

"When I saw how it was affecting our marriage, I think that was another wake-up call for me," she continued. "It was like, okay, we need to either fight this battle together, or it's going to rip us apart. So yeah, we had to join forces at that point."

Jill also claimed that she was only paid $175,000 for 10 years of filming for the reality TV shows her family gained fame for.

"I think I was so conditioned to this belief that we were benefiting from it, from going on this trip or that trip or whatever," she told the outlet. "It was like, well we can buy frozen pizzas instead of beans and rice now because [TLC] is covering these things. It was literally so ingrained in me to be grateful."

Jim Bob was the one receiving the checks from TLC, and Jill estimated the family likely earned over $8 million from the show. However, she only was able to get the $175,000 after she and Derick hired an attorney.

"We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love," a statement from Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar to People magazine said. "We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ."

"We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents."

Representatives for Jim Bob did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The family is known for the former " 19 Kids and Counting " series on TLC, which was pulled from the network after a molestation scandal involving Jill's brother, Josh Duggar, came to light in 2015.

Josh was later sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in Dec. 2022 after being found guilty of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography. Josh's legal team has maintained his innocence, but his appeal was denied on Aug. 8 by the court.