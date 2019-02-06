Jill Abramson, former New York Times executive editor, denies she plagiarized for new book

Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of The New York Times, is disputing allegations that she plagiarized portions of her new book, titled "Merchants of Truth: Inside the News Revolution."

Speaking on Fox News' "The Story" Wednesday night, Abramson told Martha MacCallum that she was "100 percent" confident she did not steal others' work without crediting them.

The book is a "definitive report on the disruption of the news media over the last decade," and follows The Times, The Washington Post, BuzzFeed and Vice "as they plow through a revolution in technology, economics, standards, commitment, and endurance that pits old vs. new media," according to its Simon and Schuster description.

After the book's release, Vice correspondent Michael Moynihan claimed on Twitter that all three chapters about Vice in the book "were clotted with mistakes" and parts of the book were "often not true." While he was reading through the book to "corroborate certain claims," he said he came across multiple "plagiarized passages."

In one example, Moynihan compares a 2010 article in Time Out, headlined "Vice cop," to sentences in Abramson's book. Her writing about Jason Mojica, a former editor at Vice News, appears to be almost entirely the same, according to screenshots of the text posted online.

Moynihan also accused Abramson of plagiarizing both a masters thesis, written by Ryan Bigge and a 2013 article in The New Yorker, titled "The Bad-Boy Brand."

Abramson's writing, the screenshots seemingly show, appears to be a mixture of the two works mixed into one paragraph.

When asked by MacCallum on Wednesday night if there was a possibility these allegations stem from an issue with footnotes, Abramson said, "I don't think it's an issue at all."

"All I can tell you is I certainly didn't plagiarize in my book, and you know, there are 70 pages of footnotes showing where I got the information," she said.

Abramson claimed that "many people from Vice have been taking issue with the book," as she believes "they don't like the portrayal of Vice."

Moynihan responded to Abramson's interview with Fox News on Twitter by noting that the first example of alleged plagiarism he cites, isn’t mentioned in the endnotes at all, nor is the Time Out one.

"Regardless, *even if you cite it deep in the footnotes,* it’s still plagiarism," Moynihan tweeted. "This is something the former executive editor of NYT should understand."

Abramson said she will look into the allegations.