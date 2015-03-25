Jersey Shore residents want to ban Snooki from their city: Which celeb would you ban from your town?

Apparently, not everyone likes to GTL. And some New Jersey residents don't even want to see Snooki doing it in their city!

Residents of a Jersey Shore town are up in arms over news that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of MTV's "Jersey Shore" is planning to vacation and film in their small city for the new season of her spinoff show, "Snooki and JWoww."

According to The Star-Ledger of Newark, dozens of Berkeley Township residents attended council meetings trying to ban the pint-sized, pickle-loving star from their neighborhood. And some homeowners have even hired attorneys to try to block production.

Snooki isn't too impressed with the backlash against her, writing on her Instagram account "Adults are trying to ban my son, fiance and I from enjoying our summer at the shore. Grow up, get over yourself and move on."

